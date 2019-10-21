Govt spokesman: Arbaeen rally carried clear message to world, to US

Iran is not the one that keeps silent after being put under pressure, Ali Rabiei said at his weekly press briefing.

Rabiei thanked all organs in charge of handling the affairs consistent with Arbaeen rituals.

Over 3.5 million Iranian pilgrims attended the Arbaeen mourning ceremony - one of the largest religious gatherings in the world - which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Rabiei appreciated cooperation of the friendly Iraqi government exercised during such a great religious rally.

He said that success of the Iranian nation and government was praiseworthy, especially when Iran is suffering from unprecedented sanctions.

Arbaeen was an opportunity taken by both Iran and Iraq to show their interrelation far from geographical and political separations drawn by Colonialism stirring sectarian and religious divide among the two Muslim nations during the past century, the spokesman noted.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious ceremony being held in Iraq every year.

Each year, millions of pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

