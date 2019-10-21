US-led unilateralism 'unprecedented' in recent history

“The Administration of US President Donald Trump has taken an unprecedented unilateral approach in the world, not seen so far,” Mousa-zadeh said.

He was addressing a specialized panel on Development of International Law and Multilateralism that was held as part of the International Conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" in Allameh Tabatai University (ATU) in Teheran.

He was referring to the US current administration's renegade on a series of international treaties such as the regulations of the World Trade Organization, the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Paris Climate deal, the missile deal with Russia.

Mousa-zadeh said that the US is seeking to sign what he called “soft documents” instead of treaties, explaining that such documents are hugely in its favour.

He regretted that "we are living in a world when the principle of fulfilling promises has been replaced by breaking the promises.”

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif warned that US efforts to create "zero-sum" game will lead to a game with a negative sum.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish