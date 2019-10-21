Iran ready for fourth JCPOA step: FM Spox

Mousavi said that the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCOPA has been devised, adding that though some of the moves were announced by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday, others are still being reviewed.

He hoped that the state parties to the JCPOA will honor their commitments so that it will not be necessary for Iran to take the fourth step. Asked about the Japanese and French initiative to mediate between Iran and US by which Iran will reverse the current trend of reducing commitments to the JCPOA, if the US lifts sanctions, he said that the mediation has been in vain so far.

He also said that the Japan-France initiatives could not materialize, so that they have nothing to do with the fourth step of reducing JCPOA-commitments. What has impeded the EU parties to fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA is that they need permission from the Big Brother.

He added that Iran has been loyal to its commitments after the US withdrew from the international deal one and half year ago, but this cannot go on. There should be a balance between the rights and the duties, which was disrupted after the US left.

The Europeans pretended they can make up for the US withdrawal and gave Iran the 11 commitments. Their attempts have not worked and Iran thought they lacked the necessary will, but now we see that they lack the power, which is not good for them, he said, adding that Iran hoped that Europe will come back to its commitments in the remaining time.

Touching on the issue of Arbaeen Walk, he said that unfortunately 104 people lost their lives during the procession due to advanced age and accidents, but, no one was reported to have been shot dead.

Regarding the joint economic meeting of Iran and the United Kingdom in London, he said that Tehran has always been after good ties with the European Union and the European signatories of the JCPOA and has tried to encourage them to do their commitments.

Normalization of relations with Iran has been a part of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, and any move made by the UK or any other European country is in line with that resolution.





He added that Iran will continue with its economic life and interactions with or without Europe but hoped that the Europeans will take steps in the right path which they are fully aware of.

Regarding the presence of the Israeli delegation in Manama security conference, it is very sad that an Arab country that claims to be Muslim tries to normalize relations with Israel that has committed crimes and killed children of the Muslim Arab state of Palestine for 70 years. Iran condemns the unpleasant move underway in Manama, Bahrain.

He added that the goals of the conference are "unrealistic" because the leverage of Iran is historical and spiritual. They cannot counter Iranian support for Palestine by holding such conferences and cooperating with the occupying entity of Israel.

Regarding the United Arab Emirates, he said that Tehran welcomed reducing tensions with Abu Dhabi.

Saying that Iran welcomes any moves that reduce tensions between Iran and the regional states, especially the UAE, he hoped that the Persian Gulf states reach the fact that if they are after peace and calm, they cannot find a better friend than Iran.

Mousavi didn’t confirm coming to Tehran of an Emirati security adviser, but, he confirmed that the UAE officials exchange visit with Iranian officials and hoped that the trips would lead to better relations.

