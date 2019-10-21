President Rouhani to attend NAM summit in Azerbaijan: FM spox

Mousavi also said that the special envoy of China will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude to the people and the government of Iraq for their hospitality, Mousavi said that Arbaeen Walk manifests the magnificence of Islam and serves as an embodiment of fraternity and friendship of the people of Iran and Iraq.

Commenting on the attack on the Iranian oil Tanker, SABITI, in the Red Sea, he said that Iran has already submitted a report of the incident to the United Nations.

Tehran thinks the attack was supported by a government, he added.

He also said that Tehran has sent Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) to the relevant countries and hopes they will join it.

Mousavi also referred to the Turkish army's attack on northern Syria and said that while Iran understands Turkey's concerns but believes that Ankara should respect the territorial integrity of Syria.

He noted that there are many agreements that can offer solutions to the problem.

National sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syrian should be respected by all the regional countries, he said, adding that any worries should be removed through peaceful mechanisms like the Adana Agreement which is signed between Syria and Turkey.

Pointing out that Iran has already expressed readiness to mediate and bring the viewpoints of the two countries closer to each other, the spokesman said that Foreign Minister Zarif, too, has spoken to his Syrian, Turkish, and Iraqi counterparts.

