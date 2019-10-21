Oct 21, 2019, 9:52 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83524639
0 Persons

Tags

Iran women at World Wushu Championships final

Iran women at World Wushu Championships final

Tehran, Oct 21, IRNA – Two Iranians - Shahrbanou Mansourian and Maryam Hashemi - will compete at the final of the World Wushu Championships underway in China.

The 2019 World Wushu Championships featuring sanda and taolu competitions for both men and women kicked off in Shanghai, China, on Sunday (October 19) for four days.

Representatives from 102 world countries are present in the sports event.

Also, an Iranian - Mehdi Alinejad – was appointed on October 12 by President of the International Wushu Federation Yu Zaiqing as Chairman of World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee for the third consecutive year.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 7 =