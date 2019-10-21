Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 21

** IRAN NEWS

- CBI after boosting non-oil exports

- Why we should not be extorted by Turkey

- Man City find winning formula

** IRAN DAILY

- Japanese Daily: Japan, France propose $18.5 billion to Iran in financial support

- CBI governor: Iran lowering dependence on oil revenues



- Iran, Germany to cooperate on seed production



** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Are U.S. & Turkey executing a single project?

- U.S. funded Turkish proxies in Syria: Report

- Iran finish Sofia Taekwondo Grand Prix with two bronze medals

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Arbaeen has turned into a historic miracle

- Warsaw Film Festival honors Iran’s “A Hairy Tale”

- Persepolis defeat Paykan in Iran Professional League

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Turbulence in Tehran stock market

- CBI applauds private firms for resisting US sanctions

- Iran-EU trade plunges 75%

