Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 21

** IRAN NEWS
- CBI after boosting non-oil exports
- Why we should not be extorted by Turkey
- Man City find winning formula
** IRAN DAILY
- Japanese Daily: Japan, France propose $18.5 billion to Iran in financial support
- CBI governor: Iran lowering dependence on oil revenues
- Iran, Germany to cooperate on seed production
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Are U.S. & Turkey executing a single project?
- U.S. funded Turkish proxies in Syria: Report
- Iran finish Sofia Taekwondo Grand Prix with two bronze medals
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Arbaeen has turned into a historic miracle
- Warsaw Film Festival honors Iran’s “A Hairy Tale”
- Persepolis defeat Paykan in Iran Professional League
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Turbulence in Tehran stock market
- CBI applauds private firms for resisting US sanctions
- Iran-EU trade plunges 75%
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment