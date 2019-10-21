Trump's never-ending nightmare

Trump’s gamble with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is one of the major problems he has faced since he came to office four years ago.

There have been several rounds of face-to-face negotiations without a clear agenda so far. Outcome: Photo-ops.

The US president also worked hard to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela led by Nicolás Maduro that has now been shored up by Russia.

In Yemen, the ongoing four-year war, launched by Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates (UAE), driving the two states to rivalry on the ground of the conflict they initiated themselves. There are reports that the US is engaging in negotiations with Yemen’s revolutionary Houthi group to find an exit from the quagmire.

The US withdrawal from Syria and paving the way for Turkey to enter the country’s Kurdish province has also led to a dead end between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria’s Bashar al Assad.

The so-called “Deal of the Century” is dead and it’s up to the new Israeli leaders to decide what to do with it.

China is also postponing its decisions about raising tariffs on US goods to 2020 elections to see who will replace Trump at the White House.

The most important issue is Iran’s nuclear and missile program that has left Trump without any cards to play so far.

The US economic sanctions that were reimposed on Iran after Washington withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018, have failed to bring Iran to its knees. Instead, it created an incentive for Tehran to improve its relations with its eastern neighbours, namely Russia and China.

Iran is now looking inside to develop domestic economy in a bid to find a way out as well. The government of President Hassan Rouhani is launching a series of economic reforms, including an overhaul of the country’s oil-dependent budget by fixing the current expenditure independent of the oil revenues, so that the next fiscal year, the Government will spend the money from the oil exports for the economic development of the country.

The US thought it would be able to contain Iran with the economic sanctions that Tehran calls economic terrorism. However, what’s clear is that the US president failed to rein in on Iran’s far-reaching power in the region and beyond.

Donald Trump decided to zero in on Iran, knocking it out, however, Tehran dodge the move and was close to hit him where it hits most: threatening to put US forces in the region at risk by its missiles.

Having failed in all these fronts, Trump administration has toned down its rhetoric of war and threats and is now ready to hold talks with Iran and got prepared to give concessions to Tehran.

