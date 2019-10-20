Iran's envoy to Iraq thanks Iraq for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

“I feel obliged to sincerely thank the honourable, pious nation of Iraq and the respectable government of the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq for a warm welcome that they gave to millions of Iranian pilgrims who created an epic event,” said Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi on Sunday.

Nearly 18 million people, including 3 million Iranians, visited Iraq during the past days to mark Arbaeen, the fortieth day of martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS), grandson of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Masjedi described Arbaeen as “the biggest factor that united and created cohesion among the Muslim nations of Iraq and Iran”, saying the event has turned into “the most important phenomenon in the Muslim world”.

Arbaeen, he said, will forge better brotherhood and friendship between Muslim nations.

