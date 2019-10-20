Production of renovated South Pars SDP9 platform on its maximum capacity

According to Alireza Ebadi, the production capacity of the platform after re-launching last week and commissioning of eight wells was more than 800 million cubic feet of gas, which now reaches a maximum production capacity of one billion cubic feet and the concern of supplying gas has been completely removed from the platform, and the second phase of the reconstruction will begin soon which damaged installed equipment.

Operations Manager of Pars Oil and Gas Company described the reconstruction and re-production of the affected SPD9 platform as successful pattern of interaction of all components of the project and said that during the reconstruction operation of the platform, which completed its first phase within the 3-month deadline, the contracting teams and a fully-fledged contractors with great cohesion came together, and the rebuilding project of this platform could be described as a successful model.

He mentioned one of the problems and concerns in the reconstruction operation of this platform was supplying the necessary goods for the production of the platform and stated that the proper interaction of the contractor team and the employer in this project led the required goods of this part in spite of the existing problems were provided so that in the second half of this month all construction work on the revitalization departments was completed, and on October 7, final tests were begun to make sure there was no leakage.

