Iran's authority result of measures taken by diplomatic apparatus, armed forces

Firouzabadi noted on Sunday that if Iran today has influence in the region is because of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's guidance, the support of the people and the success of the diplomatic apparatus and the armed forces in their respective roles as they complement each other's work.

The MP described the government's actions in diplomacy as successful, and described the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an example of successful diplomacy, stating that Iran's performance was right in the JCPOA, but the other side performed poorly. If it did not succeed it was because of the unilateral exit of the United States. It was contrary to norm and international law, and this withdrawal promoted Iran's credibility in the international community and exposed the unreliability of Americans in the most obvious way.

The MP referred to the US sanctioning of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as an indication of the success of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the IRGC in the areas that were present, saying that the diplomatic apparatus should be given the opportunity to resolve problems and trust their actions.

Iran has influence in the region and our enemies are opposed to it. Now the situation has become such that countries in the region have noticed the negative consequences of the policy of dependence and the implementation of the US and Israeli plans, the parliamentarian went on to say.

Firouzabadi described the problems in the region as a result of foreign interference and added that the countries of the region can work together to solve the problems. The presence of foreigners has not only caused problems but has also exacerbated them.

