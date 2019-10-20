Iran's 'Once a Woman' to be screened at Carthage Film Festival

The Carthage Film Festival is a film festival that takes place in Tunis. Created in 1966, it is the oldest event of its kind which is still underway in Africa.

Initially biennial alternating with the Carthage Theatre Festival, it became annual in 2014.

The movie narrates the story of searches that make characters of the story to have a different knowledge of themselves.

The movie has been filmed in Kenya, Canada and Iran.

The Carthage Film Festival has been designed as a film festival engaged in the cause of African and Arab countries and enhancing the South cinema in general.

The main prize awarded is the Golden Tanit named after the Phoenician goddess Tanit. Opening and closing ceremonies will be held in the Municipal Theater of Tunis.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish