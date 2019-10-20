FISU nominates Iran taekwondoka as best player

According to FISU, Hadi Pour with three gold medals will attend the 4th round of FISU Gala.

The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire is responsible for the organization and governance of worldwide sports competitions for student-athletes between the ages of 17 and 28.

"Since its founding in 1949, the International University Sports Federation has been the key driver in expanding the role and reach of university sport worldwide," FISU website reported.

"FISU believes that sports values and sports practice are in perfect synergy with the university spirit."

"FISU offers opportunity and inspiration to students around the world to play sport."

"The health, wellbeing and experiences that students gain from university sport help them become exemplary leading members of society."

Hadi Pour in the weight category of – 58kg has received three gold medals in three consecutive rounds of Universiade.

The 4th round of FISU Gala will be held in Turin, Italy on November 15.

