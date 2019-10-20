Iran earns bronze in 2019 ICF Canoe Marathon World Champs

Iranian Ilia Nader Nejad and Mohammad Reza Sayyad Momen ranked third.

The 2019 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships was held in Shaoxing, China until October 20.

Shaoxing is located on the southern shore of Hangzhou Bay and on the banks of the Qiantang River.

“This will be the second time the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships will be held in Asia, after the 2011 version was held in Singapore,” the official website of the event reported.

Iranian squad has so far received 2 gold and 3 bronze medals.

