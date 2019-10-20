Envoy terms book, culture as connecting bridge with world nations

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Yazdi described book as a bridge between Iran and Hungary.

Referring to his presence in Frankfort international book fair, he said the exhibition is one of the most important events in the world to showcase the latest valuable works and the most up-to-dated technologies.

He noted that translation of 50 top Ghazals of Hafez in Hungarian language has paved the way for Hungarian youths to become familiar with published works.

Yazdi noted that Rubâ'iyât of Omar Khayyâm has been translated in Persian, Hungarian and English and is regarded as a qualified and valuable work.

He also referred to publishing Iranian books like 'Sange Sabour' (the Patient Stone) in Hungarian language.

The existence of 156 Persian manuscripts in the library of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences is regarded as a prestigious treasure to pave the path for scholars and those who are interested in using this manuscript.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yazdi referred to teaching Persian Language, saying thanks to its importance, Iranian diplomatic mission in Hungary has held classes for Hungarian as well as the Iranian nationals residing in the country.

Referring to the sister-hood agreement between Yazd and Jászberény, he said it is regarded as an opportunity for developing cooperation in various fields between the two cities.

