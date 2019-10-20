Iran supports aliens' withdrawal from Afghanistan

According to Kabul media, Mousavi made the remarks addressing the 8th Herat security talks.

The US withdrawal is the only solution to maintain peace in Afghanistan, Mousavi said.

Iran supports any negotiations in favor of Afghanistan people and government, he said.

If foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan only with the agreement of one group, another group will sign the agreement for entering to the country, he noted.

He reiterated the fact that foreign forces' withdrawal should be responsibly and Iran will take part in any negotiations which is in favor of Afghanistan.

Iran has always encouraged Taliban to work with Afghan's government and has never taken advantage of it against Afghan government, Mousavi said.

Elaborating on Iran's role in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said peace without justice in Afghanistan will be meaningless.

He noted that fact that US' mistake in 2014 caused Taliban to shift its soft position to hard stance, adding that the US repeated its mistake in 2019.

He described Taliban as inseparable part of Afghan's society.

Mousavi went on to say that US recent acts will not be useful for Afghanistan's peace, noting that Doha talks is a substitution for Bonn talks.

Iranian diplomat said that incumbent Afghan government has been formed as a result of Bonn talks that the country today has constitutional law, parliament, human rights, women, rights, freedom of speech and democracy.

He described Doha talks as ambiguous meaning that they are trying to substitute traditional method with the modern one in Afghanistan.

Iran is living in neighborhood of Afghanistan, meaning that peace and security in Afghanistan guarantees peace and stability in Iran, Mousavi said.

Iran is after maintaining peace in Afghanistan, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he warned against the danger of Daesh substitution with Taliban in Afghanistan.

Mousavi described ISIS as a defeated project in Syria, Taliban will be substituted by Daesh if Taliban is assumed to leave.

The event was held in the attendance of representative of EU, US, Uzbekistan, OIC and Germany.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish