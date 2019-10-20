Iran's disabled cyclist runner-up in Asia

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Zanjan cycling committee Farhad Asfouri said Mohammadi in four-km individual category ranked second.

He also stood on the 4th position in the one-km individual category.

Iranian squad consists of 10 cyclists (8 men and 2 women) who attended the event, he noted.

The Asian Cycling Championships is an annual continental cycling championship for road bicycle racing and track cycling since 1963, exclusively for Asian cyclists selected by the national governing body (member nations of the Asian Cycling Confederation).

