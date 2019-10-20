Iran-China cooperation brings "sustainable security" for region

Brigadier-General Mehdi Rabbani is currently on a visit to Beijing at the head of a delegation to China to attend the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Slated to be held with the attendance of over 70 countries on Monday, Beijing Xiangshan Forum, whose original name is Xiangshan Forum, was initiated by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) in 2006 as a track-2 platform for Asia-Pacific security dialog, according to the website of the Forum.

Rabbani said that the goal of the event is to discuss the developments of security and fighting terrorism, adding that given the good experience Iran gained in the past decade in fighting terrorism, including Daesh (the ISIS), Iran can play an effective role to share its experience with the other participants.

Brigadier General Mehdi Rabbani is to make a speech in the meeting as well.

Safeguarding the peace and stability in Asia with regards to the latest developments in light of the UN Charter is among the issues being discussed in the three-day Forum, which may also include world security and weaponry control, technology and international security, artificial intelligence and future weapons, marine security, marine security engineering, methods to strategic trust-building, security in the Middle East, as well as international cooperation for fighting terrorism.

Saying that the role of Iran in creating security in the region is very important, he added that China is one of the biggest importers of energy from the region and expansion of ties between Iran and China will help both countries that have common interests.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish