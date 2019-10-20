Oct 20, 2019, 1:05 PM
Karbala firefighters to undergo training in Tabriz

Tabriz, Oct 20, IRNA – Some 15 Iraqi firefighters will take part in expert training courses in Tabriz according to an agreement made by Tabriz Mayor Iraj Shahin Baher and head of Karbala civil services office Taher Hamid Mohsen Al-Zobeidi.

During the meeting both sides underlined development of bilateral relations.

The training courses will be held in Applied Science Training Center of Tabriz Fire Department.

Shahin Baher underlined the importance of developing more cooperation between Tabriz Municipality and Karbala civil services office.   

He referred to Tabriz as the first city which had fire station in Iran, saying Tabriz Municipality pays special attention to developing safety and fire fighting services.

