Iranian female shooter bags Paralympics quota

The 2020 Summer Paralympics are an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 25 to September 6, 2020.

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Khalili said Shojaei with maximum scores in the 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships stood on the first place.

The 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships was held on October 11-18 in Sydney, Australia.

