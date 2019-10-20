MP terms US withdrawal from Syria tactic, not strategy

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate martyrs, Zolnouri said that the US was supposed to settle Syrian issues in three months, but, it took eight years.

He mocked the US for Washington's already declared goal to solve the Yemeni issues immediately by unconditional support to the Saudi-led Coalition bombardment of the civilian targets in Yemen killing thousands of children, women and men in cold-blood, but, it has so far taken three years.

It is important that the US have admitted defeat and changed tactic by withdrawal from Syria, he noted.

US President Donald Trump on October 7 ordered American military forces to withdraw from Syria.

"....almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to.....," Trump wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: " ...figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their “neighborhood.” They all hate ISIS, have been enemies for years. We are 7000 miles away and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!"

Iranian MP said US was defeated due to its inability to stand up to the Resistance Movement in the Middle East.

