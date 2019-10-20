Oct 20, 2019, 8:31 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 20

Tehran, Oct 20, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Millions of Muslims mark Arbaeen in Karbala

- War economy or peace economy

- FATF gives Iran until Feb. to tighten ant-money laundering rules
** IRAN DAILY

- Millions mark Arbaeen in Karbala

- Iran-UK trade relations growing despite US sanctions: Traders

- Zarif calls regional counterparts amid north Syria interim cease-fire

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- More glorious than before

- CNN Probe: U.S. arms end up in 'wrong hands' in Yemen

- Iran defeat South Korea at 2019 AHF Men's Asian Qualification

** TEHRAN TIMES

- The epic of Arbaeen

- Iranian artists ask Turkish counterparts to stop Erdogan’s war machine  

- Ronaldo will surpass my goalscoring record: Daei

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Government will announce $ 877 million bond sale

- Mobarakeh tops the list

- Tehran given 4 more months to enforce FATF conditions

