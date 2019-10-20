Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 20

** IRAN NEWS
- Millions of Muslims mark Arbaeen in Karbala
- War economy or peace economy
- FATF gives Iran until Feb. to tighten ant-money laundering rules
** IRAN DAILY
- Millions mark Arbaeen in Karbala
- Iran-UK trade relations growing despite US sanctions: Traders
- Zarif calls regional counterparts amid north Syria interim cease-fire
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- More glorious than before
- CNN Probe: U.S. arms end up in 'wrong hands' in Yemen
- Iran defeat South Korea at 2019 AHF Men's Asian Qualification
** TEHRAN TIMES
- The epic of Arbaeen
- Iranian artists ask Turkish counterparts to stop Erdogan’s war machine
- Ronaldo will surpass my goalscoring record: Daei
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Government will announce $ 877 million bond sale
- Mobarakeh tops the list
- Tehran given 4 more months to enforce FATF conditions
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment