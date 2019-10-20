Arbaeen held in Berlarus, Azerbaijan Republic

The religious ceremony in Belarus was held in the capital Minsk, organized by the Iranian Embassy in the country.
Also, thousands of people took part in Arbaeen ceremonies across Azerbaijan Republic.
9218**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Oct 20, IRNA - People in Belarus and the Azerbaijan Republic held Arbaeen, the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS), grandson of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
The religious ceremony in Belarus was held in the capital Minsk, organized by the Iranian Embassy in the country.
Also, thousands of people took part in Arbaeen ceremonies across Azerbaijan Republic.
9218**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment