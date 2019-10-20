Oct 20, 2019, 7:33 AM
Iran's cyclist comes 2nd at final stage of Malaysia's 2019 Tour of Peninsula

Tehran, Oct 20, IRNA - Iranian cyclist Mohammad Esmaeil Chaichi Raghimi came second in stage five of 2019 Tour of Peninsula in Malaysia. 

24-year-old cyclist Mohammad Esmaeil Chaichi Raghimi of Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan finished second in stage five of 2019 Tour of Peninsula in Malaysia. 

The 151.4 km fifth and final stage from Kuala Lipis to Wangsa Walk was won by Team Sapura Cycling’s Christian Raileanu in 3:19:12s. 

Malaysia National Team’s Sofian Nabil Omar came in third.

Spain’s Marcos Garcia earned the yellow jersey, finishing first in the overall cycling event. 

The 4-day event took place from October 15 to 19 in Malaysia. 

The Tour of Peninsular 2019 (ToP 2019) is Malaysia’s first ever UCI 2.1 category race.

