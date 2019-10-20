Iran's chess player keeps clean sheet at Grand Swiss tournament 2019

Parham Maghsoodloo drew against top seed Sergey Karjakin and Nikita Vitiugov from Russia on Friday and Saturday to keep a draw streak in the international event.

The Iranian chess player has a rating of 2664 and stands 7th with 6 out of 9 points in FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss tournament 2019.

Maghsoodloo is Iran’s second best chess player and the only Iranian that has taken part in the prestigious event.

FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss tournament 2019 is taking place from 10th-21st October at the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort in Isle of Man.

The Winner of the FIDE Grand Swiss event qualifies for the next 2020 Candidates Tournament.

The event will be played in 11 rounds, Swiss system. The time control is 100 minutes for the first 40 moves followed by 50 minutes for the next 20 moves followed by 15 minutes for the rest of the game, with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move 1.

Total prize fund of the event is 432,500 USD, with 70,000 USD reserved for the Winner of the event.

The FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss 2019 is organized by IOM International Chess Limited.

