Rasouli told reporters that two terminals will be constructed in two points in Shalamcheh and Khosravi borders.

He added that grounds have been prepared for Shalamcheh-Basra and the project for construction 32 km line and a bridge will be operational soon.

The project will be made by financing provided by Mostazafan Foundation, he noted.

Rasouli went on to say that the railway can transfer Iranian pilgrims to Iraq and vice versa.

