Rouhani: There is no way but resistance against enemies’ conspiracies

Speaking in a meeting with one of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war veterans, President Rouhani said war veterans play major role in Iranian nation’s victories in the Sacred Defense and against enemies.

Referring to enemies’ big conspiracy against Iranians, he said fortunately Iranian people have resisted well against enemies’ plot.

He added that the US administration has unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal and is pressuring Iranians by imposing sanctions.

Zionist and Saudi leaders and US’ hardliners are after pressuring Iranian nation, Rouhani said, adding that there is no way but resistance in this situation.

