Iran athlete earns bronze in 2019 ICF Canoe Marathon World Champs

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of Gilan Sports and Youth office Abolfazl Sadeqi said Nader Nejad with 1:48:51:33 hours stood in the third place in Asia after two Chinese rivals.

The 2019 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships will be underway in Shaoxing, China until October 20.

Shaoxing is located on the southern shore of Hangzhou Bay and on the banks of the Qiantang River.

“This will be the second time the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships will be held in Asia, after the 2011 version was held in Singapore,” the official website of the event reported.

