Iran taekwondokas grab two bronze medals in Sofia Grand Prix

Sofia 2019 World Taekwondo Grand-Prix is underway with the attendance of 32 top fighters in the world in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Hadi Pour in the weight category of – 58 kg defeated Spanish and Russian rivals and advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he was overpowered by South Korea and stood on the third place.

Meanwhile, Ahmadi in the weigh category of – 68 kg overshined French, Belgian and Egyptian rivals.

In semi-final category, he was hit by South Korean fighter and received a bronze medal.

9376**2050

