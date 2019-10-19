Araghchi terms Arbaeen as movement

Addressing a ceremony held to commemorate martyrs of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi praised the efforts made for erecting Mawkebs (makeshift tents to provide the pilgrims with emergency services) and also Doctors Without Borders for holding expert clinic.

Earlier, an informed official told IRNA that number of Arbaeen pilgrims has so far hit 18 million people.

He said that five million non-Iraqi pilgrims from other countries, including Iran participated in the event.

He added that 1,100 Mawkebs (makeshift tents to provide the pilgrims with emergency services) have been erected in Karbala.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH] and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

