Leader: Being steadfast on right path improves country, benefits world

“I always ask God to keep you and me perpetually steadfast on the right path; for if you are steadfast on the right path, the country will improve, and the world and the mankind will benefit from the outcomes,” Supreme Leader was quoted by Khamenei.ir website as saying in a ceremony with groups of university students who were holding mourning ceremonies on the occasion of the 40th martyrdom anniversary of the 3rd Shiite Imam Hussain (AS).

“At the end of this ceremony, the Supreme Leader delivered a brief speech wherein His Eminence expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic and sincere mourning ceremony held by the youth,” it added.

It was held at the Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini with groups of university students as well as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution—Ayatollah Khamenei—in attendance, Saturday morning.

The meeting took place after a large group of university students who had failed to participate in the nationwide Arbaeen expedition to the mausoleum of Imam Hussain (AS) held mourning ceremonies in Tehran University campus.

They then formed a mourning procession to Imam Khomeini Hussayniyah where they met with Ayatollah Khamenei.

