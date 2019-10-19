Russia participates in safeguarding Iran’s coal mines

Speaking to IRNA, Serqini said maintaining security and saving staff’s life are among priorities of Iran Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

He added that Russian experts will consult with Iran Coal Association, will identify weak points and will present security solutions.

Earlier, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Reza Rahmani announced that coal production in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (beginning in March 21), reached nearly 1,250,000 tons, showing a growth of 25% compared to the figure in the same period last year.

He emphasized the necessity of improving the safety level of mines, especially coal mines, and said, safety in all industries should be taken seriously and by implementing training programs before the occurrence of adverse events while providing the required equipment, the necessary warning and continuous monitoring will be observed.

