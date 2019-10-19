Minister: Arbaeen pilgrims moving in utter security

Speaking while inspecting Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization monitoring department on Saturday, Abdol Reza Rahmani Fazli appreciated the coordination, solidarity and cooperation among executive bodies which made the Arbaeen ritual and pilgrimage procession a big success.

He added that pilgrim’s returning which was a major concern was also solved by planning, management and by using technology and science.

He noted that about 6,200,000 people passed the border which is a new record indicting power of planning.

