Leader receives university students in Arbaeen mourning ceremony

The mourning ceremony marked the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain, the 40th day after the events of Ashura.

It was held at the Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini with groups of university students as well as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution—Ayatollah Khamenei—in attendance, Saturday morning.

The meeting took place after a large group of university students who had failed to participate in the nationwide Arbaeen expedition to the mausoleum of Imam Hussain (AS) held mourning ceremonies in Tehran University campus.

They then formed a mourning procession to Imam Khomeini Hussayniyah where they met with Ayatollah Khamenei.

The ceremony is still going on and participants are going to hold up mass prayers to be led by the Supreme Leader.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish