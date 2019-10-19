Iran military comdr in China to attend Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Beijing Xiangshan Forum is slated to be held with the attendance of over 70 countries on Monday.

“Beijing Xiangshan Forum, whose original name is Xiangshan Forum, was initiated by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) in 2006 as a track 2 platform for Asia-Pacific security dialogue,” the official website of the event reported.

“Since 2015, Xiangshan Forum has been co-hosted by CAMS and China Institute of International Strategic Studies (CIISS) and is renamed as Beijing Xiangshan Forum in 2018.So far, Beijing Xiangshan Forum has developed into a high-level security and defense forum in Asia-Pacific with significant international influence,” it added.

