Arbaeen zenith of Iran, Iraq unity: Official

Talking to IRNA late on Friday, Gholamreza Abazari added that enemies' efforts to damage the two nations' unity is natural, noting that the Iraqi people has received the Iranian pilgrims with open arms and kept their homes open for them to offer services sincerely.

Noting that manifestations of unity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations are not found in any other place and no power can damage the unity, he said that the two nations have reached a situation that nothing can influence Iran-Iraq attachment.

Arbaeen Congress is a symbol of amity, love, religion and epic, he said, noting that it is a ceremony beyond religious and tribal considerations which has been globalized.

Arbaeen is a major Shia event marking the 40th-day anniversary after the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a large number of Shias converge on the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH) is located.

8072**2050

