Path of legal trade with Iran open: British official

Addressing meeting themed "Iran-UK Business Relations: Opportunities and Prospects", he condemned US' efforts to harm the Iranian nation, peace and security in the region as well as Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Deploring EU's procrastination for implementing their commitments under the JCPOA and inability to bypass the sanction, he said that however, trade with Iran is still possible.

Dalton criticized the US' interference in trade affairs with Iran in a harsh tone, saying that Britain will never accept other countries pass laws for it on doing trade with the countries.

Dalton, who served as UK ambassador in Tehran from 2003 to 2006, also called on Iran to return to JCPOA, though the other parties did not comply with the deal.

Noting that London is aware of Tehran dissatisfaction over the other parties' failure to do their parts under the deal and knows Tehran intends to take the fourth nuclear step, he hoped that Tehran will give up the decision.

The meeting themed "Iran-UK Business Relations: Opportunities and Prospects" was held in London with 50 Iranian trade, agricultural and livestock industries companies as well as dozens of British firms in attendance.

Meanwhile, British Government's Special Envoy for Iran's trade affairs Lord Norman Lamont told the same meeting that the country will do its best to promote trade ties with Iran.

