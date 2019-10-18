London spares no efforts for reinforcing ties with Iran

Speaking in Iran-UK business meeting titled "Iran-UK Business Relations, Lamont said despite the fact that Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed on nuclear issues, if it had had more opportunity, it would have brought more achievements.

The JCPOA was able to increase interactions, negotiations and friendships, he said describing the US withdrawal as a disaster.

Referring to the US’ tendency to hold talks and sign new agreement with Iran, he said lifting sanctions is the prerequisite for negotiations.

He said he is not surprised by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s description of the US act as economic terrorism, adding that Iran is familiar with sanctions after Revolution and is not seeking to launch SWIFT and special financial system with Russia.

He referred to the effects of sanctions on banking ties with Iran as the main obstacle for establishing trade cooperation, saying despite the fact that the US has signed a document on exemption of humanitarian cooperation with Iran, but banks still avoid maintaining cooperation with Iran.

The meeting was held with the attendance of representatives of the British Ministry of International Trade, chambers of commerce of the two countries and British and Iranian trade companies in the Iran Embassy in London.

