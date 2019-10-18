Oct 18, 2019, 9:58 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83522369
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s ‘The Last Fiction’ to be screened in 2020 Oscars

Iran’s ‘The Last Fiction’ to be screened in 2020 Oscars

Tehran, Oct 18, IRNA – Iranian animation ‘The Last Fiction’ directed by Ashkan Rahgozar is among 32 participants of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Last Fiction is an animated film adaptation of the story of "Zahhak", a page from the historical identity of Iranians and one of the central tales of Shahnameh by Ferdowsi.

The main idea of the recounting of this tale is to lend a different perspective to the legends and heroes of ancient Iranians.

Production of the work started in 2010, and since then over 100 animators have worked on the film.

The Last Fiction has so far won awards in the 37th Fajr Film Festival, 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth Awards, 11th International Animation Festival, Bucheon International Animation Festival and some other international events.

"The Last Fiction" is set to be screened in 32 countries, including the US, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Greece and Norway.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =