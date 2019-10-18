Iraqi cleric supports Pakistan mediation between Iran, Saudi Arabia

In his message, Hakim stressed that the chaotic region seriously needs new efforts for deescalating tensions.

Iraq welcomes Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative for mediating between Tehran and Riyadh and putting an end to tensions between two countries and in line with reducing threats and tensions in the region.

Iraqi officials have always stressed that regional tensions and crises will be resolved peacefully.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to his trip to New York and said US President Donald Trump had asked him to facilitate a dialogue between Iran and the US.

Referring to his three meetings with President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, New York, and Bishkek, the Pakistani prime minister said mutual cooperation has been discussed during today's meeting.

Stressing deep and long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said Pakistan has never forgotten Iran's aid in 1965.

Khan also appreciated the Iranian government for its support of the Kashmir people and its position with regard to this humanitarian disaster.

