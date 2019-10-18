Turkey urges Iran to attend Int’l Istanbul Book Fair

The event was held in the second day of Iran’s activity in Frankfurt Book Fair.

Managing Director of International Istanbul Book Fair Fethi Gürsoytrak expressed dissatisfaction over Iran's not participating in the event and urged Iran to attend the exhibition.

He expressed hope for signing MoU on joint cooperation

Meanwhile, director of Tehran International Book Fair Qader Ashna said Tehran is ready to attend Turkish provincial exhibitions.

