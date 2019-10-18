Iran, Germany social security officials discuss cooperation

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Social Security Forum in Brussels.

The meeting was aimed at implementing MoU on joint cooperation and at following up measures taken for developing mutual cooperation in rehabilitation, planning, hospital management, facilitating exchange of information and holding training courses for staff.

German official said that implementing the MoU and the joint plan of action requires amending the structure and some of the regulations.

The World Social Security Forum was held in Brussels, Belgium, on October 14-18.

It was hosted by the public social security institutions of Belgium.

The Forum is the largest and most important international event for social security. Involving more than 1,000 participants, from more than 150 countries, including ministers, administrators, CEOs and senior managers in social security administration, it will provide unparalleled source of exclusive networking, knowledge and inspiration for ISSA member organizations.

