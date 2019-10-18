Shamkhani: Arbaeen rituals indicates stability of security in Iran

Speaking while visiting Mawkebs (makeshift tents to provide the pilgrims with emergency services) in Chazabe border, Shamkhani said millions of pilgrims from Iran and other countries attended Arbaeen procession with no security problems.

He noted that no country is able to threaten Iran’s security since Iran’s potentials have been proven in the world.

Earlier, Tehran’s Interim Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Javad Haj Aliakbari referred to Arbaeen's Trek alignment against enemies, saying that when 30 million are participating in this great march for love of Imam Hossein (AS), this shakes arrogants’ back and Arbaeen's Trek has become a nightmare for enemies.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 19.

