British-Iranian business meeting kicks off in London

The meeting, which is underway at the Iranian Embassy in London, is attended by representatives of the British Ministry of International Trade, chambers of commerce of the two countries and British and Iranian trade companies.

There is also a delegation of 15 Iranian companies in the fields of agriculture, poultry food, livestock and aquaculture in collaboration with the British Ministry of International Trade. Representatives of Iranian companies visited major centers and organizations in related sectors in recent days.

Speakers at the meeting will be Amir Hooshang Amini, Chairman of the Iran-British Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Lord Norman Lamont and Richard Dalton, respectively, President and Vice-President of the British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting is significant because the United States 'illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May last year and the return of cruel sanctions against Iran have put significant pressures on foreign companies' commercial and financial relations with Iran. Many European companies that sought to expand trade cooperation with Iran after the signing of the JCPOA continue to consider US penalties, despite encouraging measures by European governments and launching a special Iran-Europe financial mechanism called INSTEX.

Today's meeting will provide an opportunity for businessmen to exchange experience on developing trade and financial cooperation with Iran.

The United States withdrew last year despite global disapproval of the JCPOA, and other signatories of the JCPOA said they anticipated the mechanisms to maintain that agreement.

