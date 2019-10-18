IRNA Chief says main aim of Islamic media to focus on cyberspace

Speaking at the conference on "Communication and Media Capacity of Arbaeen" in Karbala on Friday, Hashemi added that the great Ashura event has inspired important events throughout history, one of which is the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the discourse of this revolution influenced by Ashura has taken on a global form.

He described the dialogue as a discourse of seeking justice, restoring to God and countering oppression, saying its borders now extend beyond Iran, Iraq and West Asia, and have reached an audience in Africa, the US and Europe that embrace Ashura’s teachings.

The Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency stated that the streamline media in the world is dominated by the United States and mainly English-speaking countries.

"We do not lack message and content, but the important thing is to translate it into today's language and to use new and appropriate tools for content transfer," Hashemi said.

Hashemi also announced on the sideline of his meeting with the Islamic Republic of Iran's Cultural Attaché in Iraq that IRNA’s capacities have been mobilized to cover the Arbaeen Congress at home and abroad, saying that the efforts of our colleagues have had a broad and effective impact.

He also suggested that conferences be held in the media space on issues of the Islamic world and the Ahlul-Beit in Iran.

Gholamreza Abazari also assessed Iranian news outlets, including IRNA, as effective and positive in their reflection of Iraqi events, and noted that some of the facts and developments in Iraq were not properly reflected within Iran that other media should also be vigilant about this.

The "Arbaeen Communication and Media Capacity" conference was held in Najaf and Karbala from five days ago with the participation of 50 Iraqi university professors and experts from Kenya, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran. The conference was organized by the effort of Cultural Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters and the Iraqi Teachers' Association.

