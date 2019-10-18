Arbaeen ritual becomes nightmare for enemies

Haj Aliakbari in his second sermon in Tehran said what happened in this march provides a great social capital for the Muslim community and the devotees of Ahlul-Bait. This is the privilege of this trek. Strengthening shared identities and diminishing ethnic identities will cause subcultures to melt in this sea and bring about a brotherhood of faith.

Tehran’s Interim Friday Prayer Leader said that from the point of view of civilization and the formation of a modern Islamic civilization, the Leader's interpretation is that the expansion of Imam Hossein's teachings by Arbaeen is one of the foundations of that great cause and noted that the decline of world arrogance is another message. Arbaeen is a great accelerator of the decline of the arrogance.

He stated that it is the power of Arbaeen that gathers everyone and highlighted that Arbaeen's logic will make Islam victor. The logic of Arbaeen is the logic of resistance, the logic of sincere hope, the logic of restlessness and endurance, the logic of conquering the enemy, the logic of alignment against the enemy, the logic of bravery. This logic makes us successful in self-improvement and building civilization.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish