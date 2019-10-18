China says Hormuz Peace Initiative to bring peace, stability to region

The Persian Gulf region is a complex, sensitive and complicated region. China has situations in the region under its consideration and is paying attention to the issues and developments, Geng Shuang said Friday in response to IRNA.

Given the developments in the region, China has emphasized the stability of the Persian Gulf region and pinned hope the region will be stable and move towards resolving tensions, he said.

Beijing welcomes any kind of peace plan aimed at reducing tensions and helping all countries along the way of easing tensions, the Chinese official said.

“We are encouraging all countries in the region to interact and cooperate with each other and hope to have more exchanges through dialogue," he said.

Gang Shwang added, "We hope that the countries of the region will move forward in resolving their differences through these dialogues."

The Hormuz Peace Initiative was put forward by the President of Iran at the UN General Assembly, which aims at working between the Persian Gulf States and the Oman Sea for the sake of regional peace and stability and maritime security in the region.

At the seventy-fourth session of the UN General Assembly, President Hassan Rouhani declared, “Based on the historical responsibility of my country to preserve security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, I invite all countries that are affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the "coalition of the HOPE” namely Hormuz Peace Endeavor."

From Rouhani's perspective, the Coalition of HOPE aims to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and progress for all residents of the Strait of Hormuz, and for mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations between them. The initiative encompasses various areas of cooperation such as public energy security, freedom of navigation and free movement of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.

