Iran's Cultural Attaché in Beirut meets some leaders of Islamic movements

The meeting, hosted yesterday by the Lebanese Islamic Thought Civilization Center, featured a large number of religious, cultural, political and media figures, including senior Osama Hamdan and Ali Barakah from Hamas and of Islamic Jihad’s representative in Lebanon Ehsan Ataya.

Lebanese writer and analyst Talal Atrisi, Anis al-Naqqash well-known media figure, and Hassan Qotb, the official in charge of the Lebanese Center for Political Studies and Research, were also present in the meeting.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's cultural Attaché in Beirut Abbas Khameyar, in this meeting, pointed out the commonalities as well as some differences between the two sides, explaining the course of Iran's relations with the Islamic movements before the Islamic Revolution to date and stated that after popular uprisings in the Arab countries Iran underscored on constructive cooperation and contacts with all anti-colonial and arrogance Islamic movements, and called for priority to be given to common issues, especially the Palestinian and Quds case.

Iran has always been trying to create unity among Muslims, ​​Khameyar noted, while inviting attendees to travel to Iran to become aware of the situation in the country, especially the Sunni situation.

