Iran’s healthy blood higher than many developed countries

Bashir Hajibeigi told IRNA on Friday that the blood donation process has an international trend, so compliance with blood transfusion standards at blood transfusion centers in different countries is inevitable. In Iran, all blood donation procedures are completely sterile.

He pointed out that 60% of Iranian blood donors are regular donors (donating blood at least twice a year) and stated that blood donation in Iran has been completely voluntary since 2007 and much sooner than when the World Health Organization has specified the donation was 100% voluntary. At present, the blood donation index in Iran is 27 people per thousand, which is a good indicator.

Hajibeigi went on to say that the blood safety and health of regular donors is much higher than first time donors, saying that in some provinces of the country, such as Semnan province, nearly 80% are regular blood donors, meaning that they succeed at least twice a year to donate blood.

He said that today all blood donation tests are performed with the best standard kits and on all blood donors, adding that the World Health Organization has a special blood health office located in our region in Cairo, Egypt, and manages various transmission projects. This is usually done with the help of WHO partner centers. The Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization is one of the most important partner centers in the area of ​​blood health in the eastern Mediterranean today.

The official highlighted that the key to selecting a partner center is that the selected country has the standards set for blood health and has the ability to train and implement WHO goals for other countries.

The spokesman for the Blood Transfusion Organization said that the health of donated blood in the Blood Transfusion Organization is eight to 10 times higher than the general population in the country. Blood health at the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization meets the highest international standards by providing donor selection and blood screening tests, and adhering to the principles of hygiene and GMP in the preparation of blood products.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish