Tehran, Baku knowledge-based companies sign 6 MoUs

Baku, Oct 17, IRNA – Knowledge-based companies of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic signed six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in Baku on Thursday.

The agreements were signed during the visit of 50 Iranian companies' representatives to Baku headed by the Head of the Presidential Innovation and Prosperity Fund Ali Vahdat and following two-day talks between the two countries' knowledge-based companies.

Based on the MoUs signed during a ceremony attended by Iranian Ambassador in Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh, Ali Vahdat and Head of Azerbaijan State Institute of Innovation, Iranian knowledge-based companies will export nano floor covering products and floor covering with high resistance to the country.  

Meanwhile, Center for Iran-Azerbaijan Innovative Cooperation was inaugurated during the Iranian delegation's visit to Baku on Thursday.

The center will showcase Iranian knowledge-based products in a bid to find markets for them.

Vahdat described signing MoUs worth $4 million by the Iranian and Azeri knowledge-based companies as significant, saying that this is still the beginning of the path which will hopefully continue.

During the first day of Iranian delegation's three-day visit to Baku, Joint Trade Conference of Knowledge-Based Companies of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held Wednesday to discuss mutual cooperation.

