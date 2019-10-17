Iranian shooter wins silver at World Shooting Para Sport Championships

The Iranian shooter Sareh Javanmardi gained second rank in the P2 (women's 10m air pistol SH1) with a score of 233.6 points.

Ukraine’s Iryna Liakhu won the gold medal with 235.8 and bronze medal went to Aysegul Pehlivanlar from Turkey who scored 214.2 points.

The World Shooting Para Sport Championships is held in Sydney, Australia, during October 12 and is the seventh edition of the Worlds. It will be the first one to combine rifle, pistol and Para trap disciplines.

The prestigious competition has brought 283 shooters from 55 countries together in Australian beautiful city.

Recently too, on Feb 19, Iran’s Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal at the 4th day of 2019 Shooting Para Sport World Cup

